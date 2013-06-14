Ring the Wedding Bells! Zac Posen Creates Wedding Dress Collection for David’s Bridal

This is the best thing to happen to David’s Bridal since Vera Wang: Zac Posen just announced he’s doing a collection for the bridal retailer. The collaboration, named Truly Zac Posen, will include bridal styles for $850 to $1,350 and special occasion looks (think bridesmaids and beyond) for $195 to $225. “David's Bridal brings shared vision and incomparable expertise in the category," Posen says in a statement. "From our first meeting regarding inspiration and design direction, our desire to offer high-fashion, glamorous design at an affordable price-point was clearly in alignment. From there, ‘Truly Zac Posen’ was born.” The lineup will include gowns in ivory and “a touch of portobello,” he promises, as well as special occasion dresses in neutral and seasonal colors. Judging from the all-white gowns that have sashayed down his runway, some of which are shown here, we can’t wait to see how he’ll integrate his bold glamour and feminine silhouettes into looks fit for walking down an aisle. His first collection will be available in stores and online starting February 2014. And, like Vera Wang’s David’s Bridal collection, new styles will be released throughout the year. Tell us: Would you shop for Zac Posen at DB?

