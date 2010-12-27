Ring in 2011 with Designer Champagne

Your New Year's Champagne options are getting fashionable and festive. Moet & Chandon's customizable bottles (with Swarovski crystals!) are now available in magnum sizes, so there's more room for your message ($189.95, MyMoet.com). DKNY created a limited-edition pair of rubber boots to match the label of a Veuve Clicquot bottle, perfect for those of you celebrating in less-than-ideal weather ($98, DKNY stores). And Dom Pérignon partnered with the Andy Warhol Foundation to create a tribute bottle to the late artist, who was reportedly a fan of the storied bubbly. The Design Laboratory at Central St. Martin’s School of Art and Design in London created the Warhol-style silkscreen, and the tribute bottles are available for $150 at select liquor stores. For more hot holiday cocktail ideas, click here.