Rihanna's World Record, Prince Harry Turns 27, and More!

InStyle Staff
Sep 15, 2011 @ 1:00 pm

1. Rihanna will be featured in the 2012 Guinness Book of World Records. Find out why! [JustJared]

2. Happy birthday Prince Harry! Take a look back at the 27-year-old's cutest moments. [HuffPo]

3. We're loving this Fashion's Night Out video montage, featuring model Jessica White. [Vimeo]

4. Stars like Emma Stone are rocking Stand Up to Cancer's newest Star Wars themed T-shirts. [People]

5. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show countdown begins! The show will air on CBS November 29th.  [THR]

6. How did Patrick Schwarzenegger’s parents react to his Hudson Jeans billboard ad? [WWD]

