Rihanna's Summer Collection for MAC: First Look

Rihanna is making this summer even hotter with her latest collection for MAC Cosmetics. Next week, the singer will roll out her newest products for her RiRi Loves MAC collaboration, which include a trio of sanguine lip hues ($15 each), a blush-bronzer hybrid ($26), and rose gold Lustre Drops ($20) to create a beachy glow. If her first launch for MAC is any indicator—her RiRi Woo lipstick sold out in just three hours—we're expecting her summer collection to hit all the right notes with fans and MAC mavens alike. We could easily see the star rocking her vivid red and berry lipsticks, and the subtle lavender hue is perfect for easing into the bold lip trend. Find her latest installment exclusively at maccosmetics.com on Tuesday, June 18.

