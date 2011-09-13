Rihanna's Sexy Campaign for Armani: New Photos!

A teaser of Rihanna's new campaign for Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans came out last week, and now the label just released more simmering shots! Lit only by the headlights of vintage cars, the ever-changing hair chameleon chose a platinum blond pixie look to pose in this fall's latest denim pieces, styled with super-sexy lingerie that shows off her to-die-for abs. The pop superstar joins the ranks of Megan Fox, Victoria and David Beckham, and Rafael Nadal to represent Armani. See more photos in the gallery!

— Selene Milano