Rihanna's River Island Collection Will Show at London Fashion Week

Rihanna will show at London Fashion Week! The risqué singer is taking her collaboration with U.K. clothing brand River Island to the runway, as the brand has confirmed that her as-of-yet-unseen Spring/Summer 2013 collection will show on Saturday, February 16. "Launching at London Fashion Week is a dream come true for me," Rihanna said in a statement. "I have wanted to design my own collection for a long time, and to present my collection for River Island alongside all of the other great design talent at LFW is a real privilege. I can’t wait to see the reaction from my fans!" RiRi is no stranger to the runway—the star just took it over in December at the most recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for her come February!See Rihanna's best looks ever!

