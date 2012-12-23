Rihanna's Pixie = The Most-Requested Cut in Palm Beach, Florida

No stranger to edgy styles, Rihanna surprised all of us when she chopped her long layers into a pixie cut—and ladies of Palm Beach, Florida can't get enough of the look! "Clients requesting shorter styles look to Rihanna for inspiration," Fekkai creative director Philippe Bar told InStyle.com. And we can see why! The soft, choppy layers are flattering, and allow the cut to grow gracefully. If you're considering the star's extreme pixie, Bar recommends bringing in a few pictures of your desired style to the salon so your hairstylist gets a better idea of the look.

