Rihanna's Perfume: Everything You Need to Know

Rihanna's perfume is almost here! The singer's first scent, named Reb’l Fleur after a nickname her grandmother gave her—a phrase she also had tattooed on her neck last summer—will hit stores January 25th. And Rihanna couldn't be more excited: "I have never been happy with just one scent," Rihanna told InStyle exclusively. "I have always layered scents to create something just my own, but nothing was ever perfect. So the time was right to create Reb'l Fleur—something people would recognize me by—something that would linger deliciously and make everyone say 'Rihanna was here.'" Find out more about Rihanna's new scent in the gallery. Tell us: Are you excited for Rihanna's fragrance?