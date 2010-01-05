Rihanna's New Man, Lady Gaga's Style Guru

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. France's First Lady, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, records a song on a David Bowie tribute album. [Twentyfourbit.com]

2. Take a peek at Alexander Wang's debut sunglass collection. [Refinery29.com]

3. See what scandal hit the set of ABC's The Bachelor. [CNN.com]

4. Who has Rihanna been smooching while on vacation in Mexico? [JustJared.com]

5. The new year means a new look for President Obama's Oval Office. [HuffingtonPost.com]

6. Meet the man responsible for Lady Gaga's fierce fashion choices. [NYTimes.com]