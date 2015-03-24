Is This Rihanna's New Favorite Color?

Rihanna must be ready for spring—and we can relate. The singer, who just so happens to be the queen of badass personal style, has been sweetening things up in the fashion department lately. With a history of some strong racy looks (read: that sheer shimmering dress she wore to the CFDAs), one can't help but notice her sudden departure from braless looks and sexy ensembles in favor of one pastel pink look after another.

For starters, Rihanna showed off a sugary ladylike look with a gingham Altuzarra skirt suit (above, left). Staying true to her innate cool-girl style, Rihanna wore nothing underneath the fitted blazer jacket, giving us a peek at her tattoos. At the premiere of Home, Rihanna wowed in a silk satin embroidered Christian Dior dress (above, right)—the first time she's worn Dior since it was announced that she is the new face of the house’s Secret Garden video campaign.

Jerritt Clark/WireImage; Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Skewing a little more playful, the award-winning singer stepped out in a flirty Adam Selman dress (above, left) emblazoned with the word "spoiled." Rihanna also showed her softer side for an appearance on Good Morning America (above, right). Riri wowed in a monochrome Pascal Millet emsemble comprised of a tailored-to-perfection jumpsuit, tuxedo jacket, and fur stole.

So, is pastel pink Rihanna's new go-to hue? We'd say so. But we'll just have to wait and see if she turns back to her risk-taking roots.

