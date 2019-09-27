Rihanna's New Bangs Are a Total Game-Changer

Fall is finally here, and it's bringing an air of change with it – specifically for fashion and beauty mogul (and richest woman in music) Rihanna.

The Fenty Beauty mastermind stepped out during an after party in Paris, debuting a sleek new hairstyle with one surprising addition: bangs! A thick, blunt fringe complemented Riri's all-black denim outfit and Balenciaga pack, with fashionable sunglasses perched atop her head and a thick chain to complete the look.

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

This new style is a drastic change for Rih, who just a few days ago had posted herself with a middle part on Instagram. She's traditionally done the same with her host of different 'dos over the years, experimenting with both long and short looks with both wavy and straight hairstyles, all of which look stunning on the star.

Of course, Rihanna hasn't commented on her new look or anything, so it's entirely possible this new style could only be temporary. It could be a clip-in fringe, a gorgeous wig, or something she's just trying out. Either way, it's certainly new for her, as she typically tends to go without bangs.

RELATED: Rihanna Is Officially the Richest Woman in Music

Over the last few months she's stuck to darker hair colors, peppering in some deep reds and glossy blacks as she's gone about conducting her music, fashion, and beauty business. She's an extremely busy woman, after all. Recently, she was praised for casting a wide variety of women with diverse body types at her Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Week show.

The star and a host of others, including the Hadid sisters, Cara Delevingne, and Joan Smalls made an appearance during the groundbreaking fashion show, which was created for all women, as Rihanna championed Savage X Fenty fans of all shapes and sizes.

In terms of the Bad Gal's own fashion and style, where will she take us next? Hopefully a look where she keeps the bangs, because they're looking totally fierce. Perhaps she's planning a new look to finally coincide with her sixth studio album? We'll have to wait and see.