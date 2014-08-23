Rihanna's Latest Footwear Obsession? $80 New Balance Sneakers That You Can Shop Now

Although the singer is typically known for her daring fashion choices (e.g., a completely sheer dress or boxer shorts as pants), Rihanna has been donning some surprisingly normal footwear this week. The star stepped out wearing a pair of white leather New Balance sneakers not one, not two, but three times in New York City.

Rihanna paired the versatile kicks with every type of outfit—from a pair of Levi's destroyed denim shorts to a fuchsia Helmut Lang high-slit dress and an oversized The Monster Tour T-shirt featuring a photo of herself. Her trio of looks perfectly illustrate why Rihanna is our favorite style chameleon. The 2014 MTV VMA nominee can swap sky-high stilettos for retro sneakers, pair them with a gown, and still look utterly stylish.

Here's the best part about Rihanna's latest shoe obsession: you can get a pair for yourself. Copy her bold style by picking up the classic New Balance 574 sneakers ($80) at newbalance.com.

