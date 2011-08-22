Rihanna's Latest Concert Looks

Rihanna rocked brown curls and black hot pants at the V Festival in England over the weekend, a departure from the vibrant red hair and neon tour outfits she wore earlier this summer. The pop star co-headlined the event with rapper Eminem, and even joined him at the end of his set to perform their song together, “Love The Way You Lie.” Of course, she isn’t the only singer with fab stage style—click through to see this summer’s hottest tour styles! Tell us: Have you seen these ladies in concert yet?

