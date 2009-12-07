Rihanna's Fierce New Look

Mr.Blue/WENN; Theo Wargo/Getty (2)
InStyle Staff
Dec 07, 2009 @ 12:00 am

Rihanna's lastest fashion choices can only be described in one word—fierce! The star hit the stage and the streets in N.Y.C. last week wearing a lineup of futuristic looks and debuted an edgy new punk-inspired schoolboy haircut. The singer kept the fun fashion coming over the weekend as the featured performer on Saturday Night Live, wearing a chainmail headpiece, a fur-shouldered jacket and even a tummy-baring top for her SNL Digital Short "Shy Ronnie". Rihanna's new look may not be for the faint of heart, but nevertheless, we're loving it!

Joyann King

