Rihanna's Fierce New Look

Rihanna's lastest fashion choices can only be described in one word—fierce! The star hit the stage and the streets in N.Y.C. last week wearing a lineup of futuristic looks and debuted an edgy new punk-inspired schoolboy haircut. The singer kept the fun fashion coming over the weekend as the featured performer on Saturday Night Live, wearing a chainmail headpiece, a fur-shouldered jacket and even a tummy-baring top for her SNL Digital Short "Shy Ronnie". Rihanna's new look may not be for the faint of heart, but nevertheless, we're loving it!

— Joyann King