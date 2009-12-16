Rihanna's Edgy New Video, Jessica Simpson Designs Rings

Courtesy of Defb Jam; Courtesy of Forever 21; Courtesy of Lanvin; Sara De Boer/Retna; AFP/Getty
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Rihanna sizzles in spikes in her new music video for "Hard." [JustJared.com]
2. Kendall Kardashian strikes a pose for Forever 21. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]
3. Stefano Pilati returns with a second edition of YSL's New Vintage collection. [Vogue.co.uk]
4. Kellan Lutz follows in Mark Wahlberg's steps as Calvin Klein's newest underwear model. [StyleList.com]
5. Lanvin launches a more romantic version of the Jeanne La Rose fragrance. [FashionWeekDaily.com]
6. Jessica Simpson's latest project? Designing wedding rings with Pascal Mouwad! [CocoPerez.com]