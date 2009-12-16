Rihanna's Edgy New Video, Jessica Simpson Designs Rings

InStyle Staff
Dec 16, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Rihanna sizzles in spikes in her new music video for "Hard." [JustJared.com]

2. Kendall Kardashian strikes a pose for Forever 21. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

3. Stefano Pilati returns with a second edition of YSL's New Vintage collection. [Vogue.co.uk]

4. Kellan Lutz follows in Mark Wahlberg's steps as Calvin Klein's newest underwear model. [StyleList.com]

5. Lanvin launches a more romantic version of the Jeanne La Rose fragrance. [FashionWeekDaily.com]

6. Jessica Simpson's latest project? Designing wedding rings with Pascal Mouwad! [CocoPerez.com]

