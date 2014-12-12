Rihanna's Diamond Ball Ensemble May Be Her Most Spectacular Look Ever

At Thursday night's inaugural Diamond Ball in Los Angeles, everything was coming up roses for the evening's host, Rihanna. The singer stole the show in varying shades of pink—a rose-colored off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown, a Chopard necklace covered in diamonds and adorned with a fantastic ruby, and dark plum lipstick. A sleek low ponytail and Repossi ear cuff completed her outstanding ensemble, which even landed her on our best dressed list for today. Dare we say, this may be Rihanna's most spectacular look—ever.

Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Salma Hayek, Big Sean, and Kris Jenner, also attended the star-studded event, which benefitted Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, a philanthropic organization that aims to improve the quality of life for communities around the world in the areas of health, education, arts, and culture. The evening included a cocktail hour, dinner, and an auction.

All Access Photo/Splash News

Following a glowing introduction by Pitt, Rihanna took the stage and awed the crowd in another Zac Posen number, this time a voluminous black strapless ball gown paired with a stunning Chopard yellow diamond necklace (above). Fittingly, the singer sang her song "Shine Bright Like a Diamond" along with "Umbrella" and "Stay."

