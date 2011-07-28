Rihanna's Big Screen Debut, Evangeline Lilly's Baby Boy and More!

1. Check out the trailer for Battleship, starring Rihanna and Brooklyn Decker. [HuffPo]

2. It's a boy for Evangeline Lilly! The Lost actress stepped out with her newborn in Canada. [People]

3. Olivia Palermo is launching a fashion and travel focused blog in August. [Racked]

4. Tommy Hilfiger and the USA Pro Cycling Challenge collaborated on T-shirts for charity. [Official Site]

5. Adriana Lima and her daughter wore matching printed bikinis on a recent beach day. [PopSugar]

6. Shop by your personality type with "In The Bag," Bloomingdales.com's new style guide. [Official Site]