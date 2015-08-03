Rihanna Oozes Summer Sultriness in a Tiny Yellow Bikini

Summer is not winding down for Rihanna. The 27-year-old singer is enjoying time in her native Barbados and shared a couple very hot bikini selfies over the weekend.

In one photo (above), she dons a tiny yellow bikini complemented by a bevy of Jacquie Aiche necklaces, bracelets, and body chains. She also wears large, round sunglasses under the hand she has on her forehead in order to block the sun. She also shared a cute photo of herself with her best friend (who is in a pink suit):

Daz my be$$.fren 💚❤️ A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 2, 2015 at 5:54am PDT

RELATED: Watch Miss Piggy Channel Rihanna in a "BBHMM" Spoof

Rihanna has been busy this summer. Last month she debuted a new fragrance, RiRi by Rihanna, and was also named the creative director of sock brand Stance.

PHOTOS: Check Out These Celebrities in Bikinis