Rihanna Visits Coco Chanel's Apartment, Olivia Wilde for Avon, and More

1. Lucky! Rihanna took a private field trip to Coco Chanel's apartment in Paris. [Daily News]

2. Olivia Wilde will pose for Avon's limited-edition Amour fragrance. [My Fashion Life]

3. Gleeks rejoice! Lea Michele's solo album is almost done. [E! Online]

4. Check out Mario Testino's collection of accessories and T-shirts for Net-a-Porter. [SheFinds]

5. Nicole Richie dishes about hair 'dos and don'ts in her latest episode of #CandidlyNicole. [HuffPo]

6. Kate Spade Saturday is launching 24 hour window shops with touch-screen storefronts. [Racked]

