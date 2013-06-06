Rihanna Visits Coco Chanel's Apartment, Olivia Wilde for Avon, and More

startraksphoto.com; WireImage; FilmMagic; Courtesy Photo (2); Getty Images
1. Lucky! Rihanna took a private field trip to Coco Chanel's apartment in Paris. [Daily News]
2. Olivia Wilde will pose for Avon's limited-edition Amour fragrance. [My Fashion Life]
3. Gleeks rejoice! Lea Michele's solo album is almost done. [E! Online]
4. Check out Mario Testino's collection of accessories and T-shirts for Net-a-Porter. [SheFinds]
5. Nicole Richie dishes about hair 'dos and don'ts in her latest episode of #CandidlyNicole. [HuffPo]
6. Kate Spade Saturday is launching 24 hour window shops with touch-screen storefronts. [Racked]