Rihanna Teases Her Sexy Valerian Role on Instagram

World, meet Bubble.

Rihanna brought the shape-shifting alien from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets to life on Sunday when she offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at her mysteriously sexy character.

"I can't believe it's already that time!!! JULY is here and that means #VALERIAN is too!!!!" the Barbadian beauty captioned the clip, which features snippets of her speaking about director Luc Besson, burlesque dancing, and shots of herself wearing a motion capture suit.

She continued: "My first time working with film icon @lucbesson ! So grateful and I can't wait for y'all to #MeetBUBBLE."

In the clip, RiRi, who recently opened up about her Oscar aspirations, explained how she got involved in the film after being approached by Besson.

"Luc reached out to my manager and I, and I saw how much he cared about this project. Everybody who loves film is a fan of Luc Besson's work," she said. "He's created this incredible world. I'm so blessed to be having this experience."

We then see the "Wild Thoughts" songstress encapsulate the sultry entertainer in a variety of stunning beauty looks, including a blonde wig and slick black bob.

RELATED: Rihanna Wants to Win an Oscar

You can officially meet Bubble when Valerian heads to theaters on July 21.