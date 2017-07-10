Rihanna Teases Her Sexy Valerian Role on Instagram

Lara Walsh
Jul 10, 2017 @ 9:15 am

World, meet Bubble.

Rihanna brought the shape-shifting alien from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets to life on Sunday when she offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at her mysteriously sexy character.

"I can't believe it's already that time!!! JULY is here and that means #VALERIAN is too!!!!" the Barbadian beauty captioned the clip, which features snippets of her speaking about director Luc Besson, burlesque dancing, and shots of herself wearing a motion capture suit.

She continued: "My first time working with film icon @lucbesson ! So grateful and I can't wait for y'all to #MeetBUBBLE."

In the clip, RiRi, who recently opened up about her Oscar aspirations, explained how she got involved in the film after being approached by Besson.

"Luc reached out to my manager and I, and I saw how much he cared about this project. Everybody who loves film is a fan of Luc Besson's work," she said. "He's created this incredible world. I'm so blessed to be having this experience."

We then see the "Wild Thoughts" songstress encapsulate the sultry entertainer in a variety of stunning beauty looks, including a blonde wig and slick black bob.

RELATED: Rihanna Wants to Win an Oscar

You can officially meet Bubble when Valerian heads to theaters on July 21.

Show Transcript

Coinage. Life well spent. Presented by Geico. Riana's single work is up for two Grammy awards this year., The single has gone platinum in the US meaning more than five million copies sold. At a dollar and 29 cents a download, the single has made an estimated 6.5 million dollars. So, how much would the average American have to work, work, work, work, work to keep up with Rihanna's single? The median American wage is just under $48,100. That's a 134 years of work, work, work to catch up with Rihanna's song. At $7.25 an hour, a minimum wage employee would have to work nearly 305 years Without a day off to earn what Rihanna's Catchy single made. Makes us very tired, tired, tired, tired, tired to think about. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!