Rihanna 's style is undeniably unconventional, but thankfully her modern styling tricks aren't reserved for pop stars alone. We're taking inspo from the latest look the Anti crooner wore to hit the L.A. nightclub scene on Friday: a two-piece outfit that fused vintage inspiration with modern, sexy glamour.

Her ensemble consisted of a white dress with a thigh-high slit and a belted detail that she paired with denim sandals and a minimal slicked-back 'do. And while those two items alone would stand out, Rihanna threw on a light wash denim jacket with embroidered floral patchwork detailing and a shearling collar and lining, a piece that packed the ultimate retro punch.

Don't think cropped, over-the-shoulder jackets are the only way the star enjoys her denim. Continuing her late-night romp across Hollywood on Sunday, BadGalRiri once again turned to the '90s for a too-cool-to-care look that included a graphic, lingerie-inspired dress with an oversize denim jacket that hit just below the knee (below). She wore classic gold sandals accented with several bright ankle bracelets that helped replicate the island vibe she rocked in the look above.