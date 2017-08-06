So This Is What Rihanna Looks Like with Turquoise Hair

We've seen Rihanna rock rainbow-colored hair in the past, but this is a whole new hue for the singer. Yesterday, the 29-year-old "Work" songstress made quite the statement while out in Barbados as she flaunted eye-catching turquoise hair.

Rihanna was a picture of edgy style perfection as she spent the night out at the Crop Over summer festival, an annual event in Barbados that the singer rarely misses. In addition to her textured blue hair and matching nails, she wore a Louis Vuitton denim jacket over distressed denim short shorts. She paired the denim-on-denim look with a white Balenciaga baseball cap, black combat boots, and a pair of clear-rimmed sunglasses—only RiRi can pull off sunglasses at night!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

The "Diamonds" singer posted a video from her night out, showing off her bright hair with a Snapchat filter. In the clip, she and a friend are singing along to music that's blasting in the background. RiRi captioned the image with, "when yo hurr ready for crop ova."

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

We know what you're all thinking, though: Will the pop icon don her usual bejeweled bikini for the Kadooment Day parade on Monday? We can only wait and see!