Rihanna Takes On the City of Light in Not-So-Basic Black!

Never one to pass up a fashion challenge, Rihanna has hit the Paris shows in edgy, straight-from-the-runway pieces in shades of noir. For Gareth Pugh's latest outing, she showed some skin in a peek-a-boo sheer striped dress; at Balmain she wore a bold-shouldered blazer and satin harem pants from the line. And today, Rihanna sat front-row at Christian Dior in an ultra-mini design complete with a cocktail hat. We can't wait to see what comes next—nous vous aimons, Riri!

