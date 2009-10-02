Rihanna Takes On the City of Light in Not-So-Basic Black!

Betony Toht
Oct 02, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

Never one to pass up a fashion challenge, Rihanna has hit the Paris shows in edgy, straight-from-the-runway pieces in shades of noir. For Gareth Pugh's latest outing, she showed some skin in a peek-a-boo sheer striped dress; at Balmain she wore a bold-shouldered blazer and satin harem pants from the line. And today, Rihanna sat front-row at Christian Dior in an ultra-mini design complete with a cocktail hat. We can't wait to see what comes next—nous vous aimons, Riri!

