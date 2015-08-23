Rihanna Wears a Sweatshirt as a Dress for a Night Out

Rihanna is quite the rulebreaker when it comes to fashion. The R&B singer was spotted heading to dinner in L.A. this weekend in a designer hoodie and no pants.

The hoodie is by Paris-based brand Vetements, a collective of seven anonymous designers focused on cool sportswear that's getting some serious celebrity buzz—it already claims Kanye West as a fan.

To top it all off, the singer finished her chill ensemble with booties, MCM bag, look-at-me purple lips, and a high curly ponytail. Call it our new weekend uniform.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's Changing Looks