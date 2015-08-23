Rihanna Wears a Sweatshirt as a Dress for a Night Out

Splash News
Natassja Schiel
Aug 23, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

Rihanna is quite the rulebreaker when it comes to fashion. The R&B singer was spotted heading to dinner in L.A. this weekend in a designer hoodie and no pants.

The hoodie is by Paris-based brand Vetements, a collective of seven anonymous designers focused on cool sportswear that's getting some serious celebrity buzz—it already claims Kanye West as a fan. 

To top it all off, the singer finished her chill ensemble with booties, MCM bag, look-at-me purple lips, and a high curly ponytail. Call it our new weekend uniform. 

PHOTOS: Rihanna's Changing Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!