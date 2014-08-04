Rihanna Strikes Again! See Her Latest Viva Glam Lipstick for MAC

Could Rihanna's newest Viva Glam lipstick for MAC be the upcoming season's must-have hue? Judging by her successful track record with the brand, we think so! For her second Viva Glam shade, RiRi veered from the typical red, nude, and berry hues of the range to create a frosted mauve tone, and we wouldn't expect anything less.

The star certainly knows the power of a statement lip very well--we've seen her rock literally every color of the rainbow on and off the red carpet. "Whether onstage or on the red carpet, Rihanna likes a pretty face with vivid lips," her makeup artist Mylah Morales previously told InStyle. "Intense reds, burgundy--even purple--are really her thing." A deep mauve may not be the first lipstick choice if your tastes veer more toward Kardashian-esque nude hues, but Rihanna's lipstick can also transform your summer staples to a more fall-appropriate tone. Simply layer the darker color on top of your day-glo lipsticks, and blend well to tone down the vivid neon effect. Like the rest of MAC's Viva Glam range, 100 percent of proceeds from the both the lipstick and lip gloss will go toward the MAC AIDS Fund, which aims to help women, men, and children affected by HIV/AIDS. Find the Viva Glam Rihanna II Lipstick and Lipglass for $16 and $15 at MAC locations nationwide and online at maccosmetics.com starting September 11.

