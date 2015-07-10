Leave it to Rihanna to Make Sweats and a T-Shirt Look This Good

When it comes to style, Rihanna writes her own rules. Whether she's rocking a daring sheer dress on the red carpet or something more demure, the singer is always keeping us on our toes with her sartorial choices, and we love her for it. And her latest ensemble is no different. The #BBHMM singer left a recording studio in N.Y.C. this week wearing an outfit that has us wanting to re-embrace the athleisure movement all over again (as if we ever stopped).

Riri paired her bright green Étoile Isabel Marant track pants ($276, lagarconne.com) with a Spharell We Are heather gray logo tee ($45, spharell.com), a pair of Puma sneakers ($135, zappos.com), and a Justdon Brooklyn Nets snapback hat ($550, majordc.com). To keep the look from being too casual, she added a bright red lip, layers of necklaces, and hoop earrings. The result? Totally cool.

