Rihanna Is Now the Creative Director of a Sock Brand, and Her First Collection Is Available Now

It looks like Rihanna can add yet another title to her ever-growing resumé: sock designer. The superstar is stepping into the sock business with Stance, where she has been named contributing creative director as part of a three-year deal. But that's not all: Riri will also be creating socks and starring in campaigns for the California-based brand.

Her first limited-edition collection for the label features a wickedly cool pop art print and comes in three styles: women's crew and over-the-knee along with men's crew. Cheekily named "Murder Rih Wrote" (a play on the name of the hit Angela Lansbury TV series Murder She Wrote), each pair is emblazoned all over with the phrase "Bad Gal," and her last name Fenty is stamped on the back. But the best part? You won't have to wait a single moment for the Rihanna-designed styles to launch—the first Rihanna x Stance collection is available now.

Shop the full lineup on stance.com.

Courtesy

PHOTOS: Rihanna's 12 Best Outfits, Ranked from Demure to Daring