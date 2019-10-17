Rihanna's Confidence in This Slow-Motion Bikini Strut Is Truly Aspirational

This is why she's known as the Bad Gal.

Rihanna just blew everyone's collective minds with one of her coolest Instagram clips yet.

The Fenty Beauty mogul stepped out in a slow-motion as she strutted around outdoors in a sunny poolside area. Wearing a sexy black bikini and a matching sheer robe, the 31-year-old superstar was the definition of "boss babe."

She also carried a beachy handbag, which paired nicely with her dark sunglasses as she showed the world how positively brimming with confidence she was. There was no caption to accompany the video. It simply didn't need one. Plus, it's easy to rock this kind of look and feel over the moon about it when you know you're the richest woman in music!

Since the clip went live, it's already amassed over 10 million views, could possibly be one of the fiercest things Rih has ever released on Instagram. It's absolutely slaying fans, including Rih's celebrity friends and acquaintances.

Actress Jameela Jamil was spotted in the comments with a joke: "You killed us, and now we are all dead.” Meanwhile, Zoë Saldana offered simple but effective praise: "You are beautiful!"

Rih's bikini bonanza is breathtaking to behold, but it's too late for the moment to make it into her upcoming autobiography.

Simply titled The Rihanna Book, it's a collection of over 1,000 photographs spread across 504 pounds. It's also 15 pounds, in case you were thinking it might be "light" reading. We kid.

RiRi announced the upcoming tome via Instagram on Oct. 8, as well as several special editions that fans will want to snap up quickly.

"Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories," RiRi shared alongside a clip featuring her book. "Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com #theRIHANNAbook," the singer shared.

We can't wait to see the photo book and all of the star's storied career within its page. But clips like this new Instagram banger? They'd probably be better suited for a Rihanna museum, if you ask us.