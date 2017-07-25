Rihanna’s Sexy Slip Dress Is an After-Party Look Fit for a Princess

What do you do when you’ve spent a night fastened to a massive Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown? You take it off, immediately.

Just like tight skinny jeans you can’t wait to throw on the ground and bid farewell to, Rihanna had her shining blue carpet moment at the Valerian premiere on Monday in London and later changed into something far more comfortable. The results? Perfection.

Ricky Vigil M/Getty

As any of us would, RiRi hit the club (read: after-party) at London’s St. Martins Lane Hotel following her big night and sashayed into a sexy silver Nili Lotan dress. Her Sergio Rossi sandals were elegant and a nice complement to the monochrome look. She included a fringe-covered chain-strap Prada bag here, an off-the-shoulder metallic Prada coat there.

Never one to fail to make a statement, she also gave us a preview of her next project: a major beauty gig. In an Instagram post, RiRi tagged a photo of herself wearing a red lip and a matching impressive highlight (look at that GLOW!) with @FentyBeauty, a brand she’s been mysteriously teasing with its tagline, “The New Generation of Beauty.”

@fentybeauty #NewGenerationOfBeauty Coming...this Fall!!!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

RELATED: Bella Hadid Bared Her Abs While Running in N.Y.C.

Next time you want to say goodbye to couture, hello to comfort, hit us up, girl.