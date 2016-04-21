See the "Incredibly Sick" Gift Rihanna Just Sent J.Lo

They say a little bit of competition is healthy, but there’s no bad blood between Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. On Wednesday afternoon, the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer took to Instagram to prove that a) Shoes are always a good idea and b) Chart-topping divas truly are BFFs. So how do we know this for a fact?

Lopez proudly shared an image of fresh-out-of-the-box denim Manolo Blahnik boots with a sky-high heel gifted to her by (who else?) BadGalRiRi. “@badgalriri thank you soooo much for these incredibly sick ass boots!! #Rihanna #manolos #loveher #thebaddest,” the former American Idol judge wrote as the caption to the ‘gram in appreciation of her latest closet addition.

@badgalriri Thank you soooomuch for these incredibly sick ass boots!! #Rihanna #manolos #loveher #thebaddest A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 20, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

Yes, the boots, which seem to have come with a bedazzled belt, will perfectly fit J.lo’s sexy, daring style, but we can’t help but gawk over the hand-written note Rihanna sent her. “Because I know you’re gonna wear them better than me!!!” the “Needed Me” singer wrote, addressing the Latin pop star as “the baddest,” naturally.

We love a covetable present anytime, but just remember: Love don’t cost a thing.