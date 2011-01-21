Rihanna’s New Hair: Poufy, Red and Big!

Though Rihanna has been known to be quite the hair chameleon, her latest style—poufy, red and big—may be our new favorite. The singer first revealed her new look via Twitter while working on a music video for "S&M," a track off her new album Loud. Then last night, she appeared in Los Angeles almost unrecognizable under her voluminous curls (shown). But Rihanna isn't the only celebrity to rock big, bold hair in recent years. Check out a gallery of our favorite big hair looks.

