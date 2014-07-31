Rihanna Rocks a Body Chain and Men's Boxers in New York City

Rihanna isn't afraid of a daring look, which she proved once again while out in New York City last night. The singer was spotted sporting one of summer's hottest accessory trends—the body chain—which she layered under a black bra and styled with a white pair of men's boxer shorts, an oversized denim jacket, and sky-high strappy sandals.

This isn't the first time the fashion risk taker has rocked underwear as evening wear, and it's far from her most revealing look. Despite what (or how little!) clothing she wears, there's no question she can pull off a boldly accessorized ensemble. Always ahead of the curve, Rihanna has been wearing body chains for several years and never fails to demonstrate the best way to decorate your midriff when you wear a crop top.

