Rihanna Might Be Launching the Makeup Line of Our Dreams

They're only whispers as of now, but this news literally has us four five seconds from wildin'. Rihanna makes as big of an impact on the Billboard charts as she does in the beauty world, and with a catalog of 7 fragrances and a few successful collaborations with MAC already under her belt, she's already plotting to expand her empire. At the launch of her brand-new scent RiRi yesterday at Macy's in Brooklyn, the star hinted at potential plans to launch a beauty range of her own. "I would love to do a makeup line," she told WWD. "It's a part of my life, it's a part of my career, it's a part of every video, every visual, every red carpet, so it's something I've gotten to know quite well. I ask a lot of questions and I spend a lot of time in the makeup stores." The versatile looks Rihanna constantly serves up stay giving us inspiration for weeks on end, so if our beauty prayers are answered, we expect to see lush lashes, glow-enhancing highlighters, and unconventional lip colors galore.

