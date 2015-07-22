Rihanna Is Launching Her Seventh Fragrance!

She was every bit the Bad Gal RiRi we know, love, and adore in her BBHMM video, but come fall, Rihanna will be showing off a slightly-softer side with the launch of her upcoming fragrance. Last night, the star took to Instagram to unveil the gorgeous campaign shot for her aptly-named RiRi by Rihanna perfume, simultaneously mirroring her recent pink wardrobe phase and giving us serious Barbie girl makeup inspiration. In contrast to the heady, sultry notes of her previous fragrances, Rihanna's newest concoction mixes lighter notes like honeysuckle, passionfruit, jasmine, and freesia, with a twist of rum and sandalwood. RiRi by Rihanna is the seventh scent in her impressive fragrance lineup, and will arrive at Macy's stores and macys.com in September—so, don't act like you forgot. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed that the release of her much-anticipated album will follow shortly after.

