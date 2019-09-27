Rihanna Is Officially the Richest Woman in Music

The good girl gone bad can go right to the bank. According to Forbes's newest list of America's Richest Self-Made Women for 2019, Rihanna is sitting pretty at the top spot, raking in an estimated $600 million across music, Fenty Beauty, and her new fashion line.

Rihanna's bank account can thank Fenty Beauty for most of its deposits. Forbes notes that of the estimated $600 million, $570 million comes from Fenty Beauty alone. That's a lot of money from a company that's only been around for 15 months.

Another chunk of her income comes from her continued partnership with luxury conglomerate LVMH, which handles Fenty Beauty and her eponymous high-end fashion line, Fenty. That's a new venture for her, so expect even more stacks to come in from that in addition to her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which she created with Tech Style Fashion Group.

"They extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine," Rihanna told The New York Times Style Magazine of starting a fashion label. "Bernard Arnault was so enthusiastic; he trusted me and my vision."

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED: Chris Brown Commented on Rihanna's Instagram and Fans Shut Him Down

Rihanna's vision includes a revolutionary fashion show at the Barclays Center that pushed new ideas of what it means to be sexy by including women of all shapes and sizes, including ones with prosthetic legs and trans models. Laverne Cox, Paloma Elsesser, and Aquaria all featured in a show that set out to show the entire world that sexy isn't confined to the male gaze. The clothing, which was available after the show on Amazon and ranged from sizes 32A–46DDD in bras and XS-3X in underwear and sleepwear, is sure to bring even more money to Rihanna's coffers.

While Rihanna and her $600 million take home the top spot, the women under her aren't doing so bad for themselves. Madonna came in second with a reported net worth of $570 million. Celine Dion ($450 million), Beyoncé ($400 million), and Taylor Swift ($360 million) round out the rest of the top five richest women in the music industry.