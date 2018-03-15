Rihanna Pens Scathing Response to Snapchat’s Domestic Violence Ad

Snapchat has apologized for a controversial ad that joked about domestic violence, but Rihanna isn’t letting them get off that easily. The ad asked viewers, “Would you rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown?” and the singer’s response exposes all the many problems with the message.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” she fittingly wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday. “I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to [domestic violence] victims and make a joke of it!!!”

“This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them … but all the women, children, and men that have been victims of [domestic violence] in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet … you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

While Rihanna claims that her feelings were not personally hurt by the ad, she's standing up for all of the individuals who have suffered or are suffering from domestic violence and shaming the message for making light of their situation.

The apology she’s referring to claimed that the advertisement was run in error. “The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

In February 2009, Brown turned himself in for assaulting Rihanna after a fight turned violent. He was charged with two felonies, assault and making criminal threats, to which he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to five years of probation and domestic violence counseling.