Rihanna's New Puma Ad Is the Definition of Athleisure 

Rihanna may look classically elegant in the campaign images for her new fragrance, Riri, and for Christian Dior’s Secret Garden series. However, the “BBHMM” singer is seen in a sportier, athleisure look for her new Puma ads, for which she also serves as creative director. Yes, we’ve seen the courtside-inspired shots before (above) in which the multi-hyphenate beauty sports sleek trainers, colorful tights, comfortable sweatshirts, and brings back the visor. But yesterday, the 27-year-old artist took to Instagram to share a seconds-long clip of her new video for the brand (below).

Step up your training gear. Bring it with @PUMA #ForeverFaster A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 31, 2015 at 7:08pm PDT

Set to the tone of her hit punchy summer single, the video shows RiRi wearing the company’s branded items in ultimate ‘90s fashion. With a tilted cap, underwear peeking from beneath sweatpants, and a form-fitting sports bra, the star twirls for the camera as bold graphics pose the question, “What are you training for?” If you ask us, it’s to look as svelte as she does in these shots.

