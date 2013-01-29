Rihanna Previews Her River Island Collection: See The Video

Courtesy Photo
Meghan Blalock
Jan 29, 2013 @ 2:59 pm

MORE:RiRi's Red Pixie CutRihanna’s Clueless Calvin Klein DressTry on Rihanna’s Hair

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!