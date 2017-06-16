Here's the Plunging Dress Rihanna Wore to Present the 2017 LVMH Prize

If you need a style icon, look no further than Rihanna. The singer has become one of the biggest names in the fashion world because of her advanced style sensibilities. So it wasn't too surprising, then, when she arrived at the the LVMH Prize for Young Designers to present the night's biggest honor.

The LVMH Prize is a pretty big deal. It is given to an up-and-coming fashion designer and the prize is massive. Winners take home about $335,000 and a year of mentorship with experts at LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs, among many others.

The singer attended leaving the ceremony for the 2017 LVMH Prize in a chic summer dress. For the event, Rihanna wore a white floor-length Dior dress with a black hat and pop-of-color handbag. BACKGRID

For the special occasion, held on Friday at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, Rihanna wore head-to-toe Dior in a floor-length lace dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She capped off the ensemble with an oxblood clutch, pointed-toe ankle-strap heels, and a brimmed black hat worn over a star-print bandana. Because if you're going to be a presenter in a room full of fashion industry insiders, you want to look as chic as humanly possible.

But Rihanna's arrival to crown the winner was just the cherry on top of the festivities. This year's LVMH winner is French-Belgian designer Marine Serre, who beat out about 1,000 other designers for the award according to WWD.

Bravo to both women!