Rihanna Wore a Pink Embellished Bra to Valerian's Paris Premiere Because Fashion

As Chanel from The Cheetah Girls once famously said, “I wear Prada or nada, Mama!” Do you think that’s what Rihanna tells her stylist, Mel Ottenberg, before a fitting? She's the queen of experimenting, so that’s unlikely. However, it was all about the Italian brand on Tuesday.

You see, Rihanna made us gasp, cry, laugh, and clap when she arrived at the London premiere of Valerian wearing a super over-the-top Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that reminded us of the dancing lady emoji. But Tuesday, she topped herself in a not-so-subtle but somehow less in-your-face way. Enter Prada.

Because Paris is the capital of fashion, darling, RiRi hit the blue carpet in a super sexy pink Prada fall 2017 number. On the runway, the outfit resembled a dress. But what RiRi wore was actually a two-piece:

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty

She tweaked the look and turned the embellished, crystal and fringe-covered bra-top into an opportunity to show off her midriff. She matched it with a feather-adorned high-waist skirt that made her look hotter than ever. It’s fashion, people, and if Rihanna wants to wear a bra with pink sunglasses and furry ankle-tie heels at a movie premiere, she can.

RELATED: Rihanna's Sexy Silver Slip Dress Is an After-Party Look Fit for a Princess

Is there another premiere this week? We certainly hope so. And we certainly hope she tops herself again.