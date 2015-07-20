Rihanna Wears Fancy Pink Pajamas for a Night Out in N.Y.C.

Leave it to Rihanna to wear the fanciest pink pajamas we've ever seen. The superstar was snapped outside a recording studio in N.Y.C. on Friday night, and it looked like she was dressed for the bedroom rather than the streets.

Riri's daring look was made up of a long satin floral-print robe that she wore over a lacy bra and matching pastel pants. She topped off her look with an assortment of jewelry (including her signature body chain and "Fenty" script necklace) as well as fuzzy heeled slippers.

This isn't the first unique look the singer has been spotted in outside the studio—she recently donned too-cool track pants and a snapback hat, a far cry from the super luxe outfits she wears in her racy "BBHMM" music video.

