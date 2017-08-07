Rihanna's Nearly Naked Festival Costume Might Be Her Sexiest Look to Date

We know who won festival fashion today. And tomorrow. And forever.

Rihanna graced us with her Insta-presence on Monday by showing off one of her sexiest looks ever (and that's saying a lot). The singer attended the Kadooment parade and the Crop Over festival in Barbados, and she dressed to impress.

badgalriri/Instagram

The bright turquoise hair Rihanna debuted on Sunday perfectly matched a giant set of feathery wings on her back. She wore the accessory with a barely there jewel-encrusted bikini that frankly left our jaws on the floor.

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

The Crop Over festival takes place from late May to the first Monday of August (known as "Kadooment Day") every year, according to Billboard. Kadooment Day serves as a festival grand finale and includes an enormous parade full of dancing and impeccable fashion.

Leave it to Rihanna to shut down the event in a showstopping look.