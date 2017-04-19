Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Let's be honest: We've been closely eyeing everything Rihanna wears for a decade. She always slays the red carpet, makes wearing high-fashion looks exclusively on Instagram a thing, and now she's easily taking home the honor for one of the queens of festival fashion.

After her crystal catsuit and embellished surgical mask at Coachella, we actually wondered—can she wear anything cooler? Her answer? Yes. She made a surprise appearance at her very own Fenty x Puma pop-up store in L.A. on Tuesday in a look that only a handful of high-ranking fashionistas like Rihanna could pull off.

TK Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for PUMA

TK Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for PUMA

The entire brand is putting a stylish spin on athleisure, thus Rihanna donned a high-low floral inset parka from the spring 2017 collection—made sultry by side zippers that exposed a whole lot of leg. Lace-up mules from the assortment anchored her ensemble. She officially invited all of her 52 million Instagram followers to the shop yesterday on Instagram. "The official invite. #FENTYXPUMA pull up doe," is how she captioned the message, before pulling up her sleeves to take care of some transactions herself.