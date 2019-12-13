Why Some Rihanna Fans Are Upset About Her New Documentary

We'll always be glad for more Rihanna in our lives, in whatever form we can get it.

Amazon has reportedly shelled out $25 million for the rights to a documentary on Rihanna, which promises to be "an unfiltered look into Rihanna's life." And while fans are excited about more Rihanna content, they're also torn — because as cool as a doc would be, it's not a new album.

Amazon gave Rihanna $25 Million for her documentary?!? She ain’t ever putting out another album LOL pic.twitter.com/7AsohE2HA8 — Mastermind (@Mastermind) December 12, 2019

Rihanna really tryna throw us this documentary so we’d forget about the album and you know what? I’m not mad pic.twitter.com/lsa5umxEwZ — muna (@munaisfried) December 13, 2019

“We want the album!!!”



Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/c3dByGoPYi — crazy spooked asian (@tribranchvo) December 13, 2019

A documentary............ is it gonna be footage of her sitting in the studio silently https://t.co/GzO1m8F8Tz — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 13, 2019

Frustrated fans have waited for a follow-up to Rihanna's 2016 album, ANTI — just google Rihanna and you'll see NPR's list of "25 Songs We Bumped While Waiting For Rihanna's Album" and Junkee's list of "Everything Rihanna Did In 2019 Instead Of Releasing Music." Which, to be fair, is a lot: released an autobiography, became the richest woman in music, and essentially created a beauty, fashion, and lingerie empire.

The untitled Rihanna documentary reportedly features over 1,000 hours of footage that will delve into her personality, sense of humor, work ethic, family and love.

It might not be an album, but we'd be fools to say no to hours of footage of Rihanna's inspirational journey.