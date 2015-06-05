Rihanna Goes Glam Courtside at Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Talk about a style slam dunk. Rihanna came out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night, where the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108 to 100 at Oakland's Oracle Arena in Northern California.

The star sat courtside with her BFF Melissa Forde at the game, and rocked a typically bold Rihanna look. Her all-black ensemble included over-the-knee leather boots, a tank top, and a baseball hat, which she topped off with piles of gold jewelry. We only have one question: Can we come next time RiRi?

