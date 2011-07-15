Rihanna: The Most Popular Woman on Facebook!

Charles Sykes/Wireimage
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 15, 2011 @ 4:30 pm

Do you "like" Rihanna on Facebook? You're in good company! With over 40,629,000 fans at the time of this posting, the star is officially the most popular female on the site, E! Online reports. To mark her record-breaking clicks, Rihanna updated her status saying: "40 mil! 1 LOVE #RihannaNavy." Click "See the Photos" to browse Rihanna's latest tour outfits, and tell us, are you one of her 40 million Facebook fans?

MORE:All Rihanna News! Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!