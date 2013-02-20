Rihanna to Launch a Makeup Line With MAC

Rihanna is celebrating her 25th birthday on a beautiful note! Fresh on the heels of debuting her River Island clothing line collaboration, the singer is kicking off her milestone day by announcing she's creating a line of MAC makeup—a move that surely made her beauty enthusiast mother proud. "[My mom] never let me wear makeup, but I was secretly fascinated," the star had told InStyle. "When she'd leave home, I'd play around with hers! And I watched her do her makeup every day." Practice made perfect, and the RiRi Hearts MAC collection will include a full lineup of eye shadows, false lashes, illuminators, and lipsticks perfect for recreating her trademark look. Rihanna's line will hit stores in four seasonal color collections, first starting May 4 with the RiRi Woo lipstick, a spin on MAC's iconic Ruby Woo shade. Tell us: Are you excited for Rihanna's makeup line?

Celebrate Rihanna's 25th birthday by clicking through her transformation below!

