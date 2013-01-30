Rihanna to Launch Limited-Edition Nude Perfume

Rihanna is remembering her latest tour on a scent-sational note! In honor of her whirlwind 7 Concerts, 7 Countries, 7 Days tour in November, the singer is launching a special version of her Nude fragrance. The limited-edition scent contains the same gardenia, sandalwood, and vanilla orchid notes as the original Nude perfume, but is housed in blinged-out box inspired by her single "Diamonds." Plus, each flacon is signed by RiRi herself! Shop 777 Nude for $105 exclusively at rihannanow.com, or pick up the original Nude scent for $59 at macys.com.

