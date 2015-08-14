The Voice Taps Rihanna to Be an Advisor to the Judges

Although Rihanna often takes to social media to share scintillating shots of herself laying poolside in barely there bikinis or photos from another mega fashion campaign, we actually don’t get to hear her speak as much as we'd like. But thanks to The Voice, we’ll soon get to listen a lot more of that charming Barbadian twang: The head-turning talent is taking cues from hit song writers like Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Pharrell Williams and will appear on this fall’s ninth season of The Voice, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Princess RiRi will play a pivotal role in inspiring the new crop of young, rising stars, but unlike the other musicians who will once more take a seat in their red chairs, she’ll actually serve as an advisor to the judges. “We landed Rihanna to be the key advisor to all the coaches this fall,” Robert Greenblatt, NBC entertainment chairman, told reporters at a press conference. “This is one of music’s true supervisors coming on board to influence the lives and careers of the performers.”

The move is particularly exciting considering Rihanna is the first artist to hit 100 million digital sales ahead of a highly anticipated album. While we’re sure devoted Voice fans will tune in come September, we think a new legion of Rihanna followers will also pick up the remote.

