From Rihanna's Crazy Train to J.Lo's Risque Dress, See All the Wild Fashion From the 2015 Met Gala

The Met Gala is considered fashion's biggest night, and this year's certainly didn't disappoint. In light of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's most recent exhibit "China: Through the Looking Glass," the dress code for the 2015 Met Gala revolved around, well, China.

While some experimented with the theme, others remained true to their red carpet aesthetic. Jennifer Lopez fell in the latter group. She did what she does best and made jaws drop in a risque ruby one-shoulder Atelier Versace creation that not only hugged her every curve, but also scandalously revealed some of her best assets. Kim Kardashian, too, had the same idea. She turned to Peter Dundas of Roberto Cavalli to design her a sheer, almost-nude silk tulle gown embroidered with sequin, crystals, and ostrich plumes.

But it was Rihanna who went to great lengths to turn heads, tapping Chinese designer Guo Pei for her Met Gala masterpiece, which consisted of an extraordinary yellow fur-lined embroidered dress with a train that spanned the width of the red carpet (and probably some more), complete with a gilded headpiece.

FilmMagic

From Sarah Jessica Parker's crazy-cool fascinator to Kendall Jenner's emerald number, see all the fashion moments from the 2015 Met Gala red carpet.

PHOTOS: 2015 Met Gala: Red Carpet Arrivals